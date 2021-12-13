 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $245,000

4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $245,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $245,000

Super home in one of the city's top school systems! Park in your driveway that welcomes you to a nice 4 bedroom, 2 bath located in central location minutes from 419, shopping, mountains, and more on a safe and quiet street, nice yard and deck, small creek, move-in-ready, plenty of space, fresh paint, blinds, eat in kitchen, and nice large family room! The Experience is Real.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics