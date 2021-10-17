4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $249,950

Plenty of charm and character in this SW Roanoke home. 4BR/2BA with spacious rooms on entry and upper levels. Upon entry you have a beautiful open foyer, large den, dining room and kitchen. 4BR's upstairs, nice neat basement space that's great for storage or a work area. Gorgeous woodwork throughout the home, pocket doors, butler pantry, high ceilings, large covered front porch. New HVAC. Home has been very well maintained. Off-street parking, truly gorgeous/historic home. Great potential for Airbnb. 4th Bedroom could be huge MB or split and used as 5th BR.