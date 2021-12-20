 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $249,950

  Updated
Wonderful brick ranch located in desirable south county neighborhood. Features hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathroom. 2 brick fireplaces, maintenance free exterior, and a fenced in backyard. A must see!

