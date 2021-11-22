This adorable home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The entry level features a kitchen, dining room, living room, family room , 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The upstairs features 2 spacious bedrooms that have just been completely remodeled. The lower level is unfinished offering lots of storage space as well as built in shelves for vertical storage, an enclosed toilet, a garden shower and the laundry area with a double utility sink. Other features include hardwood floors, replacement windows, waterproofed basement, a fenced yard with playground and tree house and a detached 1 car garage.
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $259,950
