 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $265,000

4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $265,000

4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $265,000

Located just outside of Historic Old Southwest in Roanoke's West End, this charming duplex has two 2-BR units w/ full kitchens, large living rooms, redone hardwood floors & washer/dryers.In the recently painted upstairs you'll find a unique ''oven and a half'', new refrigerator, complete laundry room, full bathroom with corner shower & attic access for plenty of storage, creating a lovely and easily rentable space. The 1st floor unit has access to a full basement workshop, a huge living room, eat in kitchen with dishwasher & laundry twins in the full bathroom. Steady long term tenants stay for years making it a fantastic investment.All utilities separate except for water. Each unit has 2 entrances. Off street parking in the driveway, storage space for yard supplies in backyard shed

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Blessed by giving
Local News

Blessed by giving

Christian Heritage Academy (CHA) students, parents and staff recently gave of their time, talents and resources for the school’s Heritage Proj…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics