Located just outside of Historic Old Southwest in Roanoke's West End, this charming duplex has two 2-BR units w/ full kitchens, large living rooms, redone hardwood floors & washer/dryers.In the recently painted upstairs you'll find a unique ''oven and a half'', new refrigerator, complete laundry room, full bathroom with corner shower & attic access for plenty of storage, creating a lovely and easily rentable space. The 1st floor unit has access to a full basement workshop, a huge living room, eat in kitchen with dishwasher & laundry twins in the full bathroom. Steady long term tenants stay for years making it a fantastic investment.All utilities separate except for water. Each unit has 2 entrances. Off street parking in the driveway, storage space for yard supplies in backyard shed
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $265,000
