4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $269,950

Welcome home to 3551 Meadowlark Rd! This 2,000 Sq-ft split level home is located within Penn Forest neighborhood. Offering 4 bedrooms plus office, and 2 full baths. On the upper level you will find the bright living room, roomy kitchen, and dining area with access to the back deck. The three spacious bedrooms and full bath complete the upper level. Downstairs houses a large recreation room with gas long fireplace, office, updated full bath, and 4th bedroom. Additional features include: Zoned heating and cooling, a 3 year old roof, whole house humidifier, fenced in yard, back deck, whole house repainted 5 years ago, and a zen garden with solar powered electricity and amazing mountain views.