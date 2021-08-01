Great 2 Story classic Home. New Roof, Refinished Hardwood floors. Finished basement. 2. 5 baths. Bedroom on Main level. Covered side porch. 2 fireplaces. Right across from Elem School.. New Appliances in kitchen and Washer and Dryer. Great location
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $276,000
