4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $279,950

Beautifully remodeled 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Ranch on a corner lot in Garden City. Kitchen is all new with cabinets, marble countertops, and French doors leading to a covered deck with new decking. New passthrough above the kitchen island floods the living room with tons of naturallight. New flooring has been installed throughout the home. The master suite boasts a fully renovated bath with tile and all new fixtures. A new electric water heater has been installed in the fully finished laundry room. Huge basement is the perfect spot for a relaxing night by the fireplace or a game room with a fullyrenovated full bath. 4th bedroom in the basement has a walkout door to a private driveway. All of the rooms in this huge ranch have been updated. 100% of the lighting is LED-no maintenance.