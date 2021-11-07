 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $279,950

4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $279,950

4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $279,950

Fully renovated cape cod in the heart of SW City offers all modern amenities w/ character & historical charm. Main level has an open concept layout for entertaining, w/ full bath & laundry on the main floor it also offers 1-level living, if desired. Extensive recent updating include: new vinyl siding, roof & gutters, insulation, interior framing & drywall, all new plumbing, electrical, HVAC, driveway & patio, etc. 2nd floor was expanded & offers a new, larger layout. Also included in recent renovations are a brand new kitchen (cabinets, granite countertops, tile backsplash, large island & all new appliances). Renovated full baths (new tubs/surrounds, flooring, cabinets, lighting, commodes, etc). Property offers an oversized yard & extends well beyond the smaller picket fence in backyard.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

ON TO THE SUPERBOWL
Sports News

ON TO THE SUPERBOWL

  • Updated

The championship game in the 10U division is Saturday at noon at Salem Stadium-Willis White Field. It's a match-up between No. 1 seed Cave Spr…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics