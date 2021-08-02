4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $280,000

This well maintained split level situated on a beautiful level lot in the Penn Forest neighborhood. Completely remodeled Kitchen with stainless appliances that walks out to large deck that overlooks the level fenced back yard. Hardwood floors throughout Upper level, dining room and large living room. Master bedroom with remodeled bathroom with tile shower. 2 additional carpeted bedrooms on the upper level. 2nd full bath on upper is also newly remodeled. The lower level offers: Large family room with gas log fireplace that walks out to patio under deck, 4th bedroom, 3rd remodeled full bath with tile shower, laundry and 1 car garage.