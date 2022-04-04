4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $284,950

Beautiful SW Roanoke County Home ready for its new owners! Centrally located near shopping, grocery, restaurants and great schools. This 4 BR 2 full bath split level home is loaded with charm and recent updated making it maintenance free for years to come. Beautiful refinished hardwood flooring catches the eye upon entry and covers majority of the main level. The main level boasts 3 bedrooms, a full bath, and open bright living room. Off of the living room is the large eat-in-kitchen with tile flooring, gorgeous custom cabinets with Corian countertops. Walk out of the kitchen and into a 4 Season Sunroom with hardwood floors and its own mini-split heating/cooling system. The lower level is finished off with a large den, the 4th BR and its own full bath .