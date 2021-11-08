 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $289,900

Well Maintained SW County Home, Penn Forest Area, Quiet Cul-De-Sac, Move-In Ready, Open Floor plan with 4 Levels, All Kitchen Appliances Convey, Neutral Colors, Clean and Bright, New Carpets, Hardwood Floors, Spacious, Living Room features a Large Bay Window, Large Family Room with a Gas Fireplace, Insulated/Tilt-In Windows, Lots of Storage Space, Patio, Very Large Fenced Backyard, Storage Shed, Near All SW County Amenities.

