 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $289,950

4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $289,950

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $289,950

This well maintained split level was remodeled in 2018, Roof, Gas furnace, Central air conditioning, Insulated windows, updated Kitchen and Baths, Refinished gleaming hardwood floors on the main level. 3 bedroom on main level with updated full bath. New large rear deck in 2018 with AWESOME MOUNTAIN VIEWS. Large Patio, Walkout basement with family room, gas log fireplace, 4th bedroom and full bathroom with large shower. Laundry room with washer and dryer included. Appliances pass ''as is'' Kitchen appliances new in 2018. New paved driveway.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics