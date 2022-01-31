 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $289,950

  Updated
This fantastic brick ranch has had major renovations done in the past few months. Upgrades include a brand new kitchen (with new cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless appliances), new flooring, lighting and paint, two remodeled bathrooms (one with a tile shower and upscale shower head system). Other features include hardwood floors, 3 large bedrooms upstairs, a huge addition off the back of the home with recessed lighting-vaulted ceilings and skylights. Also included are multiple built in book shelves, two fireplaces, new windows, a 30 year roof and a newer a/c unit. Basement has been recently updated with a 4th bedroom, fresh paint and epoxy concrete floors. All of this sitting on a large flat lot w/detached garage and a fenced yard.

