This wonderful, well maintained home has so much to offer. You'll be impressed with the beautifully stamped concrete walk & stoop. As you walk in, take notice to the newly painted walls & hardwood floors that give this home a tastefully, classic feel. There's plenty of room to spare with the main living area on the upper level and a family room, bathroom, & 4th bedroom/office on the lower level. Don't forget to check out the oversized laundry room which offers plenty of storage space. Picture yourself enjoying the long range mountain views on the oversized deck that leads down to the covered porch and fenced in yard. New roof in 2020, new HVAC in 2019, lower level carpet new 2022.
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $295,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles will return to serving walk-in customers five days a week, beginning on Wednesday, but also will continue to offer appointments to those who prefer them.
A Smith Mountain Lake group is looking into the former Grand Home Furnishings building in Westlake as a possible future site for a long discus…
A jury trial for Thomas "T.J" Robertson and Jacob Fracker is scheduled to start April 4.
While the weather was dreary on the afternoon of Feb. 22, spirits were bright for National School Bus Driver Appreciation Day. About 70 volunt…
Benjamin Franklin Middle School opens its spring 2022 athletics season Thursday.
Regina Stanley's lawsuit against the town claims that former police chief Ken Criner created a hostile workplace.
Benjamin Franklin Middle School second baseman Eli Blankenship places a tag on a Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy player during Monday's …
Eli Foutz, a Franklin County junior, and Haven Mullins, an Eagles sophomore, have earned all-district laurels in boys basketball in the Blue R…
VIRGINIA BEACH—Franklin County standout distance runner Nathan Atchue had captured the Class 6 state indoor track and field championship in th…
SOUTH BOSTON — When spectators arrive at South Boston Speedway for SoBo Drifts presented by Barlow’s Tire on Saturday, one of the participants…