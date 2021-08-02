4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $299,000

This Lower Entry home in the Penn Forest neighborhood has much to offer. Open floor plan with Living Room, Eat-in Kitchen, Dining Area, and Large Sunroom with lots of windows overlooking fenced yard. Kitchen with custom cherry cabinets, stainless appliances. Primary Bedroom with full Bath, Tile Shower and access to deck. Entry Level offers Living Room with Gas Log Fireplace, 4th Bedroom, Office, 3rd Full bath, and Laundry.