4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $299,900

Spacious 4 Bedroom 2.5 bath home in SW Roanoke County. Over 2300 FT/2 of finished living space. Kitchen with granite counters, recessed lighting, S/S appliances, tile flooring. Master Bedroom with bath addition featuring heated tile flooring, garden tub, glass shower, walk-in closet. Large rooms throughout including bedrooms. 2 car garage with adjoining workroom. Recent improvements- Arch roof and siding (2020). New HVAC (2021). Peacefully situated on a corner lot, enjoy the outdoor space on the deck or fenced yard area. This one is ready for you and your family!