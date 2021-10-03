Great location, great space, front porch views and only 10 minutes from town! This beautiful ranch home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths in the Cave Spring school district! The updated kitchen provides an open concept flow with stainless steel appliances and leathered (honed) granite countertops. Large den/recreation room is perfect for entertaining or game nights with a work space attached for storage/tools. A quaint, private backyard with a concrete patio and fire-pit allows for easy outdoor entertaining. Updated full bathroom along with newly installed sink vanity in one bedroom. Home is wired for generator.
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $299,950
