4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $309,900

  • Updated
This Lower Entry Home has lots of space for you in popular Penn Forest! Enter the foyer and find a large Den with bookshelves and Masonry Fireplace with Gas Logs. Off the Hall are a lower-level Bedroom, Updated Full Bath, a Game Room with Pool Table, and a workroom/mechanical space with Laundry and exit to the 2 Car-Carport. The Upper Level has Three Spacious Bedrooms, Updated Baths, a large Living Room, Dining Room, and Remodeled Kitchen with SS Appliances, including Range with a double-oven & convection feature, Soft-close drawers by Cabinetry with TLC in 2017, and Granite Island (stools convey), Full View Doors to the Spacious Sunroom, updated in 2021, with minisplit and a gas log fireplace. Plenty of Attic storage with boards & carpet decking above house and garage.

