4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $309,950

Welcome to the Castle Rock Neighborhood of SW Roanoke County! Traditional well maintained colonial located on a quiet street with cul-de-sac. Castle Rock Community Pool just up the street is the perfect summer hangout. No HOA fees and many updates! Walk into the entry level foyer & large kitchen w a bar counter top & open concept to the large living room with gas fireplace. Spacious dining room & den. Upstairs has a lg primary bedroom w walk in closet & on suite bath. 3 add good sized bedrooms, hall bath w double vanity. Plenty of storage in the 4 hall closets & pantry Two car garage & basement has plenty of workspace, storage & laundry. Potential for expand rough-in for half bath. Sliding glass doors lead out to the back deck & private wooded backyard. Oak Grove & Hidden Valley Schools