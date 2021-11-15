First Class Custom Renovations. One-of-a-kind throughout 4 bed/2 bath + bonus sunroom with built-in storage seating overlooking backyard ''Oasis''. Natural sunlight from skylights spills into KIT and dining area that is cleverly connected by a breakfast bar that boasts additional storage, counter space, and seating. Custom-made swivel entertainment center above breakfast bar allows for choice of tv viewing or admiring artwork on back of TV from all three adjoining spaces of KIT, DR, and sunroom. The expansive 2-story decking + gazebo with covered trellis, sprawling garden, and flowing waterfall into backyard pond may be entered into through either sliding glass doors on upper or lower level of home. New Hot Tub (2020) Wood flooring in most areas of house and stairs.
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $310,000
