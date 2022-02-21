 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $310,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $310,000

Feel at home as you enter this South Roanoke County Ranch over Finished Basement. Updated with new water heater, carpet, flooring, kitchen countertops, cabinets, and backsplash allows you to just unpack & host a housewarming party. Multiple living spaces allow privacy and your very own space to retreat in. Whether it's enjoying the oversized formal living room with picture window, cozy den adjacent to the kitchen, or massive finished lower level with 2 sides to entertain or relax. Bedrooms are spacious in size and the master bedroom has an en suite bathroom. Back yard boasts a deck flowing into usable yard and wooded area ,just beyond, giving you the opportunity to view wildlife. This home has plenty of room yet feels cozy and inviting- it's the best of both worlds!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular