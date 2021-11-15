4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $315,000

Wonderful colonial with large fenced backyard, wrapped Deck, Patio, Screened in Porch. Entry level dining room, living room with masonry fireplace, Kitchen with walnut cabinets, granite countertops, tiled back splash, & Stainless appliances. Large family room with an abundance of windows and gas logs. Upper level primary suite with walk-in closet, built-ins, dual sink vanity, tile shower, and private balcony. 3 more additional bedrooms and 2nd full bath. Lower level Rec. room, laundry, and storage.