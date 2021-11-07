 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $324,950

Looking for the charm and beauty of Old Southwest? Check out this 1917 beauty! Enter into the amazing foyer that invites you in from the first look. Enjoy a spacious living room with beautiful fireplace cover as well a large formal dining room perfect for holiday entertaining. There's plenty of space in the kitchen that includes a Jenn-Air gas range, plenty of cabinet and counter space! A full bath with laundry complete the main level.Next, head upstairs to the 4 spacious bedrooms and another full bathroom. Stroll out to the upper porch and enjoy your morning coffee and look out into the large fenced back yard. The back yard also includes a patio area great for enjoying the mature trees surrounding you. The upper level has been finished, and would be perfect for a home studio or

