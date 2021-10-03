 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $327,000

4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $327,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $327,000

Beautiful brick ranch situated on a great .41 acre lot within walking distance to Hidden Valley High School. Completely remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops and custom cabinets. New open floor plan with living room, dining, breakfast, and kitchen all flowing together. Breakfast area walks out to new tile patio. Dining area walks out to large sunroom with vaulted ceiling. In addition the entry level offers: Primary suite with updated Bath, 2nd, 3rd and 4th bedrooms, 2nd updated full bath. The lower level offers: Large family room with gas log fireplace, remodeled bar with storage. 3rd newly finished full bath. Laundry room with large cedar closet. Large 2 car garage with tons of storage and work space. Extended driveway to rear allowing easy no stair entry.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
HOMECOMING HONORS
Latest Headlines

HOMECOMING HONORS

  • Updated

Franklin County High School Homecoming King, Homecoming Queen, Mr. Football and Miss Cheerleader for the 2021-2022 school year are chosen at h…

2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $95,000

2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $95,000

Cute and Affordable Home on corner lot! Hardwood floors! Huge yard and is fenced in for dogs. Dogs can access from doggy door in basement. Rep…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics