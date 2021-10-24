Come enjoy the modern amenities of this classic Raleigh Court charmer! Take a short stroll to the local Grandin Court shops, restaurants, Greenway & VA Heights Elementary. An in-home office, updated open concept main level floor plan, off street parking & a covered porch ready for the swing! The kitchen boasts custom cabinetry (full suspension, soft close drawers), granite tops, a spacious peninsula with seating, and of course, a gas cooktop. The main level features the coolest home office, main level and laundry and a cozy half bath. New dual zone HVAC systems (gas and A/C on the main level with a HP system upstairs). Fresh paint, a trendy lighting / plumbing package and a complete maintenance free exterior complete this gorgeous home.
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $329,950
