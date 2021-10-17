Come enjoy the modern amenities of this classic Raleigh Court charmer! Take a short stroll to the local Grandin Court shops, restaurants, Greenway & VA Heights Elementary. An in-home office, updated open concept main level floor plan, off street parking and the coolest covered front porch await. The kitchen boasts custom cabinetry (full suspension, soft close drawers), granite tops, a spacious peninsula with seating, and of course, a gas cooktop. The main level features the coolest home office, main level and laundry and a cozy half bath. New dual zone HVAC systems (gas and A/C on the main level with a HP system upstairs). Fresh paint, a trendy lighting / plumbing package and a complete maintenance free exterior complete this gorgeous home.
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $329,995
