4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $330,000

A wonderful home in a very walkable and family-friendly neighborhood! Walking distance to Grandin Village with easy access to the greenway. Blue Ribbon elementary school. Middle and high schools are a few blocks away. Neighborhood block has many fun holiday traditions. Central AC; granite counters and solid maple cabinets in kitchen; crown molding throughout; screened front porch; and fenced-in yard. New roof 2021, heat pump and AC 2017, boiler 2017.

