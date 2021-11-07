 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $335,000

4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $335,000

4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $335,000

A wonderful home in a very walkable and family-friendly neighborhood! Walking distance to Grandin Village with easy access to the greenway. Blue Ribbon elementary school. Middle and high schools are a few blocks away. Neighborhood block has many fun holiday traditions. Central AC; granite counters and solid maple cabinets in kitchen; crown molding throughout; screened front porch; and fenced-in yard. New roof 2021, heat pump and AC 2017, boiler 2017. Subject to sellers termination of preexisting contract

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

ON TO THE SUPERBOWL
Sports News

ON TO THE SUPERBOWL

  • Updated

The championship game in the 10U division is Saturday at noon at Salem Stadium-Willis White Field. It's a match-up between No. 1 seed Cave Spr…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics