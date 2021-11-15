4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $339,000

South Roanoke Brick Ranch with 4/5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, 2389sq. feet, two fireplaces, hardwood floors, two-car attached garage, brick patio, views, privacy, trees. Appliances pass as-is. No yard to mow. Finished lower level. Covid-19 restrictions apply. Masks required. No children. Must sign Covid-19 Addendum. Masks, gloves, & disinfectant available at front door. Small amount of water in lower level. Exterior drain repaired.