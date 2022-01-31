 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $349,950

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $349,950

GEORGOUS COLONIAL ON PARTIALLY WOODED LOT ON QUIET CUL-DE-SAC OF PENN FOREST. SUPER CLEAN AND BRIGHT ALL THE FORMAL AND LIESURE SPOTS. WARM FAMILY ROOM WALKS OUT TO FLORIDA ROOM . LARGE KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST SPACE. LOTS OF WINDOWS AND STORAGE. FULL GREAT ROOM IN LOWER LEVEL WITH WALK-IN FOR SEASONAL CLOTHES CHANGE/STORAGE.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular