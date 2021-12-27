4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $360,000

DO NOT wait to schedule your showing for this charming home conveniently located in a wonderful school district! The back of the property line meets up to the back of Hidden Valley High School so your kids could walk to school safely and easily but the extra wide, wooded lot provides added privacy. SO MANY updates! The fresh paint, remodeled kitchen with new appliances and brand new washer and dryer are just the beginning of the list of reasons why you need to rush to get an appointment to see this gem! HVAC Serviced in June. Roof is 7 years old. Driveway Paved in 2020 and resealed Aug. 2021 Listing Agent is related to Seller.