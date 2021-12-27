DO NOT wait to schedule your showing for this charming home conveniently located in a wonderful school district! The back of the property line meets up to the back of Hidden Valley High School so your kids could walk to school safely and easily but the extra wide, wooded lot provides added privacy. SO MANY updates! The fresh paint, remodeled kitchen with new appliances and brand new washer and dryer are just the beginning of the list of reasons why you need to rush to get an appointment to see this gem! HVAC Serviced in June. Roof is 7 years old. Driveway Paved in 2020 and resealed Aug. 2021 Listing Agent is related to Seller.
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $360,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center received a call on Wednesday for shots fired in the 6000 block of Bethleh…
Students at Franklin County High School will soon have the opportunity to enroll in a brand new course. The Franklin County School Board voted…
Thomas "T.J." Robertson argues that the charge is unconstitutionally vague and should be struck before an April 4 trial.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office spread some joy to 37 area families and 121 children on Tuesday. Volunteers and officers came together at…
The Franklin County Planning Commission agreed to vote next month on a long gestating proposal by Blue Ridge Towers to construct a communicati…
At Franklin County High School, big kids and little kids learn from one another. This was evidenced recently when Jessica Leftwich’s Teens-N-T…
The Virginia Department of Transportation has scheduled the following work or noted changes in traffic patterns for the upcoming week.
“Good enough is not OK, it must be right.”
Franklin County’s youth wrestling program staged the annual Christmas Clash Saturday at Samuel M Hawkins-Central Gymnasium and the team had se…
Are you ready to own a piece of history? Maple Lane Farm is ready to welcome your family, to make many new memories, as the current family has…