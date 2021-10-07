4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $370,000

Take a look at this beautiful home! A truly unique place with all the charm of a 1930's home and all the updates that you could want! Nestled on almost a full acre lot, you'll have all the convenience with the country feel. A great open floor plan with large master on the entry level, with 3 additional bedrooms on the upper level including an additional master bedroom. Beautiful hardwoods throughout the home just add to the warmth of a great family home! The home has been converted to public water and sewer.Please give notice prior to showing to remove the family pet.