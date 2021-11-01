 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $379,000

4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $379,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $379,000

This beautiful home has first floor living with tons of natural light on a quiet cul de sac. Precious home with spacious rooms, many closets, cathedral ceilings and many custom features. First floor master suite has a large walk-in closet and cathedral ceiling. Open kitchen concept with great room and fireplace. First floor laundry room. Second floor has 2 oversized bedrooms, a bonus room and full bath. Peaceful and private backyard with a large covered patio and deck. Oversized 2-car garage. Well maintained but could benefit from some cosmetic updates. Newer roof with new gutter guards. Hardwood floors throughout the first floor.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics