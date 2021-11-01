This beautiful home has first floor living with tons of natural light on a quiet cul de sac. Precious home with spacious rooms, many closets, cathedral ceilings and many custom features. First floor master suite has a large walk-in closet and cathedral ceiling. Open kitchen concept with great room and fireplace. First floor laundry room. Second floor has 2 oversized bedrooms, a bonus room and full bath. Peaceful and private backyard with a large covered patio and deck. Oversized 2-car garage. Well maintained but could benefit from some cosmetic updates. Newer roof with new gutter guards. Hardwood floors throughout the first floor.
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $379,000
