4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $379,950

Amazing location! Amazing opportunity! Quiet and established neighborhood. Gorgeous lot and updated home that also comes with in-ground pool and new 8' x 12' shed on concrete slab. Updates include, but not limited to windows, flooring, kitchen and bath. Great lot for outdoor entertaining, plenty space for outdoor kitchen, hot tub, etc. Home in SW area conveniently located next to Lewis Gale, Grandin area amenities, and just a jump to either Salem or Valley View. Don't miss out!