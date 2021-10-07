 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $399,999

4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $399,999

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $399,999

Charming four square style home with 4 bedrooms, plenty of storage, located in South Roanoke. Built in Bookshelves in living room, new custom blinds, plantation shutters, fireplace, 9 foot ceilings, mountain view from front porch, fenced backyard with patio, hardwood floors, detached garage. Walking distance to Crystal Spring Elem, Sweet Donkey Coffee, Fork in the Alley & Greenway. Close to hospitals, easy access to downtown, post office. Listing Agent related to seller.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Murder case will move ahead to grand jury
Local News

Murder case will move ahead to grand jury

The girlfriend of a man accused in a Franklin County murder told a judge Thursday that she had watched, too frightened to intervene, as he fatally strangled 58-year-old William Kirk Odell inside Odell’s home last March.

2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $95,000

2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $95,000

Cute and Affordable Home on corner lot! Hardwood floors! Huge yard and is fenced in for dogs. Dogs can access from doggy door in basement. Rep…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics