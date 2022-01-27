4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $40,000

INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY IN NW ROANOKE! Two Story home that would make a great investment or rental property!
Early idea is for about an inch or two in the Roanoke Valley by the time the storm moves away late Saturday morning, with maybe a little more in the New River Valley.
In her second run for the title Miss Virginia Association of Fairs Pageant, Miss Franklin County Agricultural Fair, Torie Shifflett, took home…
Franklin County High School recently released the names on its Honor Roll and Principal's List for the second nine weeks.
Many school districts are questioning the use of class ranks and choosing to eliminate them completely after many debates.
The Franklin County Board of Supervisors rejected a proposal to create a career and technical education center using the former Mod-U-Kraf bui…
Applebee's restaurants, including the ones in Martinsville, Danville and Rocky Mount, have been bought by a Texas family-owned company.
The request is identical to one filed last month by Thomas “T.J.” Robertson, a former sergeant with the Rocky Mount Police Department who can be seen along with Fracker posing for a selfie in the Capitol’s Crypt.
Thomas "T.J." Robertson was carrying a "large wooden stick" when he entered the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to a revised indictment.
Dudley Elementary School recently released the names on its Honor Roll and Principal’s List for the second nine weeks.
United States Navy veteran Hugh Gravitt IV has been awarded a Quilt of Valor by Cindy Manfre, group leader of the Quilting Sisters of Florida.…