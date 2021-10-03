4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $415,000

Turn of the century home within walking distance to historical Grandin Village located on an oversize lot. Remodeled and expanded kitchen, ALL wiring replaced and 200 amp electrical panel, split system central air, roof and soffits replaced, freshly refinished hardwood flooring, finished attic. Living room with masonry gas log fireplace and natural trim; breakfast area and dining room; upper level offers 4 bedrooms, updated bath and Walk-up attic. Large covered front porch and large fenced rear yard. Unfinished basement gets water in heavy rain.