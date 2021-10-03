 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $415,000

4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $415,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $415,000

Turn of the century home within walking distance to historical Grandin Village located on an oversize lot. Remodeled and expanded kitchen, ALL wiring replaced and 200 amp electrical panel, split system central air, roof and soffits replaced, freshly refinished hardwood flooring, finished attic. Living room with masonry gas log fireplace and natural trim; breakfast area and dining room; upper level offers 4 bedrooms, updated bath and Walk-up attic. Large covered front porch and large fenced rear yard. Unfinished basement gets water in heavy rain.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
HOMECOMING HONORS
Latest Headlines

HOMECOMING HONORS

  • Updated

Franklin County High School Homecoming King, Homecoming Queen, Mr. Football and Miss Cheerleader for the 2021-2022 school year are chosen at h…

2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $95,000

2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $95,000

Cute and Affordable Home on corner lot! Hardwood floors! Huge yard and is fenced in for dogs. Dogs can access from doggy door in basement. Rep…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics