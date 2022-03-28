 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $449,500

  • Updated
Beautiful, well maintained, and completely updated, 4BR colonial home located on a cul-de-sac at The Groves subdivision. Open floor plan for entertaining w/a chef's kitchen (2019) featuring granite counters & newer stainless steel appliances opens to breakfast nook and Living Room with fireplace. Upstairs has a Master bedroom, Bathroom and 2nd Bathroom, both with beautiful Quartz counters and 3 large bedrooms, & tons of storage space w/extra closets. Daylight walkout basement has a large Family Room, rec space, and extra room for a study/workroom and a 3rd full bathroom. A peaceful & private outdoor area. New 2019 architectural roof, HVAC, and many other upgrades! Too many other details to list - MUST SEE!

