Dovercroft Style Home in the New Ivy Park Subdivision, Centrally Located in SW County, 9 ' ceilings on the Main level with an Open Floor Plan, So Spacious, Open Loft Upstairs for a Reading Nook or Child's Play Area, The Unfinished Walk Out Basement is an Open Canvas for your Expansion Plans, Close to All Amenities (Restaurants, Shopping, Schools, etc...), Please see The Features Sheet under the Documents Tab for a full Descriptive Features List, There are many upgrades the owners made before finding out there was yet another job transfer on their horizon, New Blinds Throughout and Much More. Check out the Feature Sheet!!!
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $459,900
Franklin County Sheriff William Quinton (W.Q. Quint) Overton Sr. (1938-2021).
Franklin County adds five members — two past successful head coaches and three past decorated student-athletes—to its Sports Hall of Fame today.
Justin Smith claims that he was forced to resign after supporting two female employees who said they were harassed by the police chief.
Jordan Iman Witcher is charged with fatally shooting Moses Lewis.
New indictments charge a Rocky Mount man with murder in the death of his 7-year-old step-grandchild as well as bring cases against two other members of the family, according to court records and authorities.
A Moneta woman was killed Friday morning in a crash in Franklin County.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office issued a press release today stating that it is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing adult.
Charming 2Bed/2Bath Home offering *BEAUTIFUL CAHAS MOUNTAIN VIEW* Relax on the Covered Front Porch & Enjoy the Sunsets! Country Kitchen, D…
VINTON—Highlighted by the play of its defense, Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s football team captured the Roanoke Valley Middle School Distr…
BOONES MILL - The Boones Mill Apple Festival returns to Franklin County for the first time in two years and it makes its October debut Saturday.