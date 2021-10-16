 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $459,900

  • Updated
Dovercroft Style Home in the New Ivy Park Subdivision, Centrally Located in SW County, 9 ' ceilings on the Main level with an Open Floor Plan, So Spacious, Open Loft Upstairs for a Reading Nook or Child's Play Area, The Unfinished Walk Out Basement is an Open Canvas for your Expansion Plans, Close to All Amenities (Restaurants, Shopping, Schools, etc...), Please see The Features Sheet under the Documents Tab for a full Descriptive Features List, There are many upgrades the owners made before finding out there was yet another job transfer on their horizon, New Blinds Throughout and Much More. Check out the Feature Sheet!!!

