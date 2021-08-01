 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $470,000

Quality Craftsman home just steps from Grandin Village on a quaint, family friendly street. this light-filled home has been thoughtfully updated and cared for while maintaining its original charm. Home includes original wood trim and floors, a large wrap-around porch, and recently renovated master bathroom that features heated tile flooring, a standalone soaking tub, and massive walk-in shower. The updated electrical system includes a generator connection, Updated appliances, smart switches, and Ecobee thermostats. Added Insulation for improved energy efficiency. Open-plan Eat-In Kitchen has a large den with built-in wood cabinetry and a newly installed ductless HVAC system. A separate first-floor office, formal dining room, and living room. Master Bedroom has a large walk-in closet.

