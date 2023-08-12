One of Roanoke County's finest new construction sites: Masons Crest Subdivision features sweeping mountain views, underground electrical and sidewalks for your walking pleasure. This home was built in 2022 and has so many amenities to offer: Open Kitchen, Living and Dining with 9 foot ceilings, dining room features crown moulding, coffered ceilings and wainscoting. Gorgeous tiled showers, granite throughout, bright sunny kitchen with views of the backyard. The back patio is the perfect place to relax with a morning cup of coffee or an evening cocktail. Painting and flooring are neutral yet modern. Mud room space off of garage with half bath. Spacious laundry upstairs for convenience. This home is ready for you to come home!
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $509,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A couple from the Henry area of Franklin County were charged Wednesday with embezzling from a youth baseball organization.
Plans to add additional boat slips and a dry dock to The Dock at SML have run into delays due to several nearby residents who are concerned th…
A nationwide survey by Authority Hacker showed that remote workers in Virginia want $12,438 on average to go back to the office.
The Tri-County Lakes Administrative Commission approved a new no-wake zone in a long-debated section of Smith Mountain Lake on Tuesday. The de…
Tajh Boyd, a Liberty University freshman offensive lineman from Chesapeake who led Oscar Smith High School to back-to-back state championships…