Beautiful brick colonial single family home centered in the safe and prestigious Kingston Court community of Cave Spring. Situated at elevation in the neighborhood overlooking the Hidden Valley with East-West window orientation allows for beautiful mountain views and abundant natural lighting. Located in-district for all top-rated schools, yet equidistant from both major medical facilities in the region, you are within walking distance of HVHS campus amenities and have easy access to the Blue Ridge Parkway, Main level features oak hardwood floors throughout with an open floor plan kitchen, updated maple cabinets, granite countertops, extended island, with newer stainless steel appliances (2015). Whether enjoying a beverage beside the wood burning fireplace, conversing on the semi-private
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $510,000
