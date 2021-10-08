Nestled in a highly desirable neighborhood on a cul-de-sac street sits this beautiful brick colonial. Upon entering you'll notice an open vaulted ceiling, large formal living space and dining room. Featuring an updated kitchen open with another living room with fireplace. Right off of the kitchen enjoy a screened in deck with mounted TV. Upstairs features large bedrooms and laundry. The master bedroom has two walk-in closets and a brand new custom shower and tile. The lower level is also finished with an additional fireplace, full bathroom and what could be used as an additional bedroom or office. The lot is neatly landscaped and flat with plenty of yard space where one could easily add a pool.
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $514,950
The girlfriend of a man accused in a Franklin County murder told a judge Thursday that she had watched, too frightened to intervene, as he fatally strangled 58-year-old William Kirk Odell inside Odell’s home last March.
