4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $515,000

Contemporary Tuscan style home situated in the Hunting Hills neighborhood directly on the HH Golf Course. New Interior and Exterior Paint. This beautiful homes sits on a 1.13 acre on a private setting bordering the golf course. The home consists of 4 bedrooms plus an office, 3 fulls baths, a dining room, new carpet in bedrooms, hardwood and tile throughout. Entry Level Master. A must see in a convenient county location in Cave Spring school district.