4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $519,000

Lovely home in Hunting Hills that is move in ready. You will enjoy relaxing on the large patio by the firepit or the screened in porch. Renovated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The open floor plan and outdoor living areas are great for entertaining. Hardwood floors on both levels. Master suite has a fireplace and a walk in closet. Over $22,000 recently spent on new vinyl siding, shutters and screened in porch. Laundry room is on the upper level. Nice unfinished room in the basement is roughed in for a bathroom. Roof replaced 2015, Windows replaced 2009, Heat pumps replaced 2008, Gas water heater replaced in 2015, Refrigerator less than 6 months old.