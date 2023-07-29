One of Roanoke County's finest new construction sites: Masons Crest Subdivision features sweeping mountain views, underground electrical and sidewalks for your walking pleasure. This home was built in 2022 and has so many amenities to offer: Open Kitchen, Living and Dining with 9 foot ceilings, dining room features crown moulding, coffered ceilings and wainscoting. Gorgeous tiled showers, granite throughout, bright sunny kitchen with views of the backyard. The back patio is the perfect place to relax with a morning cup of coffee or an evening cocktail. Painting and flooring are neutral yet modern. Mud room space off of garage with half bath. Spacious laundry upstairs for convenience. This home is ready for you to come home!
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $519,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rocky Mount is working to expand its number of parks to five with the addition of a dog park sometime next year.
WORCESTER, Mass.—The Boston Red Sox have acquired former Franklin County and James Madison University right-hander Nick Robertson in a trade w…
"Just an unbelievable person," Hokies men's tennis coach Jim Thompson said.
Franklin County's varsity and junior varsity football teams begin preseason practice Thursday with two sessions at the high school.
Are prices headed up or down? Where are the hotspots for buyers and sellers? Find out with these charts and graphs, updated weekly.