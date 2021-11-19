Surrounded by beautiful homes in a wonderful & desirable neighborhood sits a gem of a home with luxury updates and sought after school district. Upon entry you'll notice the grand foyer with cathedral ceiling. Moving into the kitchen you'll see many updates, marble backsplash, and newer appliances. The kitchen area is an open concept flowing into the family room complete with a fireplace, a formal dining & formal living room off to the side of the kitchen. Upstairs you'll find newer hardwood floors throughout & completely updated bathrooms, master bath with large marble (not ceramic) shower, stand alone tub & double vanity. You'll love the large master bedroom with spacious closet. quality made bedroom set has the option to convey with the sale if the buyer chooses.
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $519,950
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Franklin County School Board unanimously voted Monday to approve three operating carryover appropriation requests totaling $2.04 million s…
- Updated
Franklin County track and field and cross country standout Kylie Cooper has made a binding commitment to continue her career in these sports a…
Shadowcast, Labrador retriever
As a child, Sarah Watson Holley had no aspirations of being a published author, yet she has since written four books and is working on her six…
Kandi, domestic short hair
- Updated
Two men are dead following what apparently was a dispute between family members at a Franklin County home.
- Updated
This Grand Old Home in Belmont Place sits on a large corner elevated lot that feels quite private w/hedgerow, trees & fence. Rocking chair…
A driver is facing charges for a June wreck that killed one person and seriously injured another in Franklin County.
- Updated
Four people remain hospitalized following a fire at a Smith Mountain Lake home late Saturday.
- Updated
CHESAPEAKE—No. 2 seed Western Branch rallied from a 13-point deficit by scoring 21 points in the last 7 1/2 minutes of play Thursday for a 35-…