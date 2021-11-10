Gorgeous columns and a grand brick entrance will greet you as you pull up to this stately 4 bedroom 4 bath home. This home offers beautiful open rooms, multiple master suites, along with potential in-law quarters on the lower level with a walk-out to an in-ground pool! Mountain views await you as you entertain on the back deck and plenty of space to host inside as well! Office in the basement with multiple closets has been used as a 5th bedroom in the past.
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $524,950
Related to this story
Most Popular
Seto, domestic short hair
Seven candidates vied for four seats on the Franklin County School Board Tuesday night. Out of the four seats, two of them were contested. By …
- Updated
Franklin County junior running back Jahylen Lee establishes a new program record for rushing (452 yards on 41 carries) and scores five touchdo…
Prior to the age of 15, Walter McClure hadn’t thought about life beyond his small West Virginia coal town of Greenbrier, and he certainly hadn…
- Updated
MIDLOTHIAN - Franklin County's competition cheer squad has placed fifth in this year's Class 6 Region A event, staged Oct. 30 at Manchester Hi…
- Updated
Two men are dead following what apparently was a dispute between family members at a Franklin County home.
- Updated
Seven candidates vied for four seats on the Franklin County School Board on Tuesday night. Out of the four seats, two of them were contested. As of 11 p.m. Tuesday, it appears that there will be at least two new members of the board.
- Updated
Enjoy your privacy with this home with 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths with 5.21 Acres. This home is move in ready! Owners have refreshed the inside wi…
To celebrate its church’s 125th anniversary, members of St. James United Methodist Church in Ferrum opened a time capsule that had been buried…
Franklin County High School announced the following students are either on the school's Principal's List or Honor Roll for the first nine week…